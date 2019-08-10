Anorak News | Dmitriy Andreychenko is the vainest man in America

Dmitriy Andreychenko is the vainest man in America

Dmitriy Andreychenko is a vain idiot. Days after mass murder in the streets of Dayton and a Walmart in El Paso, Andreychenko walked into a branch of Walmart in Missouri wearing full body armour and carrying a loaded handgun and rifle. For added oomph, he was filming himself. “I wanted to know if that Walmart honoured the second amendment,” the 20-year-old told police after he was arrested. His caper came to an end when he was spotted by an off-duty firefighter and challenged at the point of a gun (also loaded). Walmat security were reportedly uninvolved.

Andreychenko is accused of making a terrorist threat. If found guilty, the charge could result in a four-year prison sentence and a fine of $10,000 (£8,300).

“This is Missouri, I understand if we were somewhere else like New York or California, people would freak out,” he told police.

Andreychenko wasn’t checking any rights. He was making a demand to have everyone adhere to his pathetic interpretation of the law.

Springfield, Missouri, Police Department spokesman Lt. Mike Lucas tells us: “He walked in here, heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues, and caused a great amount of panic inside the store… Obviously, what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days – that’s on everybody’s mind.” Andreychenko is “lucky he’s still alive”.

And why Walmart?

Carroll County Sheriff Jim Dewees wasn’t worried about being PC when asked about Wal-Mart store security after a gun man robbed one in the suburban area of his mostly rural jurisdiction: “Find me a Walmart that isn’t a burden on law enforcement resources and I will kiss your a–,” he said, according to The Carroll County Times. “Their corporate policies are pitiful when it comes to securing their stores and protecting their employees and the customers that are there.”

Dmitriy Andreychenko is the idiots’ idiot.

Anorak

