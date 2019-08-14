Anorak News | Transfer balls: Alderweireld rockets down

Transfer balls: Alderweireld rockets down

The BBC says Tottenham’s Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, will leave on a free transfer at the season’s end. The Sun backs up this news. That’s the same Sun which told readers that the player’s transfer value had “rocketed” when no club took the offer to recruit him for £25m, per the terms of his release clause, now expired. It didn’t. Spurs will not try to get all they can for the player.

Anorak

Posted: 14th, August 2019 | In: Back pages, Sports, Spurs Comment | TrackBack | Permalink