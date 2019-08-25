Anorak News | Southampton man guilty of growing small amount of cannabis; innocent City boys think bigger

Southampton man guilty of growing small amount of cannabis; innocent City boys think bigger

All that talk of legalising cannabis and in the meanwhile people are having their lives damaged by raising a cash crop in their residence. Michael Antony Muirhead was growing a whopping two marijuana plants in his Southampton high-rise flat when police pounced. Local press cites “drug experts” offering their opinion that the ‘farm’ could have earned the nefarious felon as much as £200.

The accused said the plants were for his personal use. He has post-traumatic stress disorder and acute anxiety.

This nonsense reached court, where Muirhead, who pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, was given a 12 month conditional discharge, ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20. Indeed, who the bloody hell is the victim on this heinous crime?

If you’ve acute anxiety and other afflictions that can be alleviated by cannabis, take the official advice: keep popping those addictive pills.

In other news, away from a city gardener growing a tiny bit of weed and doing his bit to combat climate change:

Medical cannabis firm Oxon is talking with investors about raising as much as $15m (£12m) as it prepares to launch a range of products in the UK and eyes a listing in London or the US.

The problem was that the Southampton farmer wasn’t thinking big enough.

Anorak

