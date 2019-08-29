Anorak News | Manchester United and Leeds great Eric Cantona’s UEFA awards speech in full

Manchester United and Leeds great Eric Cantona’s UEFA awards speech in full

Eric Cantona was invited to say a few words before the 2019-20 Champions League draw in Monaco. That speech in full:

“As flies to wanton boys we are for the gods, they kill us for their sport.

“Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state and so we will become eternal.

“Only accidents, crimes, wars, will still kill us but unfortunately, crimes, wars, will multiply.

“I love football. Thank you.”

And now for the classified results: Barking 1 – Braintree…

