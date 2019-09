Wobble Wedges : capitalism solves every problem

“The power of capitalism is that there’s a product for every problem,” tweets Jim Overholt. “Just spied this at the hostess station of the bar we’re in.” I see your folded napkin and rise you a Wobble Wedge.

Anorak

