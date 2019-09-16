Anorak News | Missing woman found searching for herself

Transcribed:

Missing woman mystery solved



A group of tourists spent hours Saturday night looking for a missing woman near Iceland’s Eldgja canyon, only to find her among the search party.



The group was travelling through Iceland on a tour bus and stopped near a volcanic canyon.



Soon, there was word of a missing passenger. The woman, who had changed clothes, didn’t recognise the description of herself and joined in the search.



But the search was called off at about 3am when it became clear the missing woman was, in fact, accounted for and searching for herself.