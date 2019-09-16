Anorak News | Samantha Quek fails her audition as a football pundit

Samantha Quek fails her audition as a football pundit

Woman’s football is more popular than ever. England’s World Cup run was great entertainment. More than 24,000 fans came to watch Chelsea play Spurs in the Woman’s Super League. Over 31,000 fans paid to watch Manchester City beat Manchester United in the same competition. And with more fans, comes the need for more pundits and journalists versed in the game. Step forward, then, Samantha Quek MBE (born 18 October 1988) a former British field hockey player who won gold as part of the British team at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

As arguably the most photogenic member of that glorious, hugely dedicated and richly talented Olympic hockey team and keen on building a media career, she’s been spotted beyond her sport.

You may know her from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Pointless Celebrities and as a host for the BBC’s flagship football phone-in programme, BBC606. s

Doss she know football as well as she knows field hockey? Would a male field hockey player get a job talking about football on the BBC? There’s not been.

Good for her for going where to action is. But are there not enough female footballers and female journalists working in football to work as pundits? Or for women in the public eye, is it all about looks first and content second?

PS: Teemu Eino Antero Pukki plays for Finland. He is Finnish.

