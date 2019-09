Pigeon poos on had of man complaining about pigeon poo

What do the birds think of a lawmaker’s to keep birds away from the Chicago Transit Authority’s Irving Park Blue Line station, aka “pigeon poop station”?

Democratic state Rep. Jaime Andrade was talking to local TV about the issue when – yep – a pigeon dropped on on his head. “I think they just got me,” said Andrade.

Anorak

Posted: 18th, September 2019 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink