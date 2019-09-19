Anorak News | The Moebius Hendrix

The Moebius Hendrix

In 1967 journalist Jean-Nöel Coghe accompanied Jimi Hendrix (November 27, 1942 – September 18, 1970) on the France and Belgium legs of his first tour outside the USA. Coghe took a photograph of Hendrix eating soup at a cafe in France. In 1996, French artist Jean Giraud (8 May 1938 – 10 March 2012) adapted that image for the cover of Voodoo Soup (1995), a posthumous compilation album of the great musician’s work. Giraud, better know as Moebius, portrayed Hendrix as a blaze of colour.

