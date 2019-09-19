Anorak News | Surely only cheats pay for plagiarism detection tools

Surely only cheats pay for plagiarism detection tools

Do you like to cheat? Students are paying essay writers to write their essays – or just rehash an old one. But how do institutions know the essay is not a rip-off?

Essay-writing firms claim that they use a service offered by Turnitin, a plagiarism detection tool used by universities, to provide their customers with reassurance that the work they purchase will not be flagged as suspicious.

Turnitin bills itself as a way to safeguard academic brands:

Identify unoriginal content with the world’s most effective plagiarism detection solution. Manage potential academic misconduct by highlighting similarities to the world’s largest collection of internet, academic, and student paper content… Data driven insights help determine whether students are doing their own work, enabling you to uphold your institution’s commitment to educational excellence.

Sign up to the anti-plagiarism tool to see if your plagiarised essay – or the one you’ve sold or about to sell – has been detected.

The research adds:

When a student or staff member at a subscribing institution runs a Turnitin check using that institution’s subscription, the article that they are assessing is often added to the Turnitin “student database” so that future submissions can be checked for plagiarism against its content. However, when an individual uses the WriteCheck service, essays are not added to the main database.

WriteCheck is “Plagiarism checker software by Turnitin to check for plagiarism and grammar mistakes”.

Access to the WriteCheck service costs $7.95 (£6.40) for one paper, $19.95 for three papers or $29.95 for five papers. HE registered with the service and had one article checked. At no point in the process were we required to verify our identity or say why we were using the service.

So who is paying to have their work checked – institutions, the essay-writing companies or a student at an institution whose making a few quid from banging out essays?

