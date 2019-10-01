Anorak News | Artist Spenser Little makes great street sculptures from wire

I love these wire sculptures by Spenser Little.

Spenser Little is a self-taught artist who has been bending wire for the last 15 years… Some works contain moving components and multiple wires, but mostly the pieces are formed from one continuous piece of wire that is bent and molded to Little’s will. He has left the wire sculptures all over the world, in locations that range from the Eiffel Tower to bottom of caves, their location selected with little discernment only for the piece to be finally realized at the moment that someone discovers the surprise piece of art.