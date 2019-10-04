Anorak News | Third Person Watch: John Craven’s Newsround

Third Person Watch: John Craven’s Newsround

John Craven of John Craven’s Newsround – putting him first for news, literally

It wasn’t called Newsround when John Craven first presented the BBC teatime news show for children in the pre-Internet age. It was called John Craven’s Newsround. Vanity shakes its pompadour once more as John Craven tells us that telly was much better than John Craven was presenting John Craven’ Newsround on one of the UK’s three TV channels. Ok, you get the idea.

Grumbling about how children’s TV has become “youth-orientated” – more summer camp than extracurricular – he opined: “Unfortunately, we don’t have the Tony Hart figures, the Johnny Morris figures, the John Craven figures on children’s television. They are all much younger.”

John Craven is 79.

