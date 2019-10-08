Anorak News | The life and times of Goldie Williams

The life and times of Goldie Williams

This mugshot shows Goldie Williams, aka Mag Muphy, posing for her mugshot in Omaha. Nebraska. Its a cracking photo.

Arrested on January 29, 1898, the police notes tell us that Williams, also known as Mag Murphy, stood just 5 feet tall and weighed 110 pounds. She listed her home as Chicago and her occupation as a prostitute. Her left index finger was broken and she had a cut below her right wrist. Williams sported an elaborate hat with satin ribbons and feathers. She also wore large hoop earrings.

We don’t know much more about her life. But we can place her in the time in which she lived.

