Anorak News | Manchester United: Solskjaer’s ‘Cultural reboot’ and other tosh

Manchester United: Solskjaer’s ‘Cultural reboot’ and other tosh

Don’t panic, Manchester United fans. News is that you’ll have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the wheel for some time to come. The Norwegian, once sacked by Cardiff City, has been reassured that his future at United is safe, even if his side are murdered when they play their next match, which is against Liverpool.

Reports point to Solskjaer being given time to push the huge marketing machine that used to be football club into the big time. And in the new year the owners will give him four news players to polish the manager’s “cultural reboot”.

What does it all mean? Henry Winter tells Times readers:

The recruitment of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50 million was an extensive process, with United looking at hundreds of right backs around the world, taking input from their 32 scouts in more than 30 countries, with data on each player being analysed by 15 people.

And then after employing scores of experts to check out “hundreds’ of right backs, United bought for £50m the Crystal Palace right back who everyone was talking about because the Englishman had made third highest number of tackles in the Premier League.

Never mind the plodding football, just marvel at the mind-boggling science…

Anorak

Posted: 10th, October 2019 | In: Back pages, manchester united, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink