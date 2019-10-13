Anorak News | Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe : The 1992 rejection letter from Nature, for the paper he submitted on his Nobel prize-winning work.

Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe : The 1992 rejection letter from Nature, for the paper he submitted on his Nobel prize-winning work.

Professor Sir Peter J Ratcliffe, Director for the Target Discovery Institute within the Nuffield Department of Medicine at Oxford University and Director of Clinical Research at Francis Crick Institute, London, has won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Above is the the 1992 rejection letter from Nature, for the paper he submitted on his prize-winning work.

Every cell in the body needs the right amount of oxygen to function and survive. When our blood has too little oxygen, our kidneys send signals to boost red blood cell production to carry more oxygen. At his Oxford laboratory, Sir Peter discovered a universal mechanism for detecting and responding to hypoxia that has since been found in all our cells.

Sir Peter said: ‘I’m honoured and delighted at the news. I’ve had great support from so many people over the years. It’s a tribute to the lab, to those who helped me set it up and worked with me on the project over the years, to many others in the field, and not least to my family for their forbearance of all the up and downs.’

Spotter: @pickover18h



Anorak

Posted: 13th, October 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink