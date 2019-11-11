Anorak News | Salvador Dali Tarot cards

Salvador Dali Tarot cards

Salvador Dalí designed a full deck of tarot cards for the James Bond film Live and Let Die. But the production team were reluctant to pay Dalí’s fee, so they never appeared in the movie. But the artist liked the work and completed the set in 1984. Now art book publisher Taschen (they make those massive coffee table books so big they could double as coffee table) is releasing the deck.

Spotter: Hyperallergic

