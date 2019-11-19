Anorak News | Spurs sack Pochettino; Mourinho lined up

Spurs sack Pochettino; Mourinho lined up

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked head coach Mauricio Pochettino. He was at the club for five years. During his time at the Premier League club, Spurs won nothing. But he nearly won the Champions’ League, losing to Liverpool in an otherwise forgettable final. That final along with pots won in the early 1960s, is the height of Tottenham’s achievement.

A few months after Spurs batted above their weight, Pochettino is looking for work.

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste,” says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.”

Who next for Spurs? If they can sack a manager who made fans dream of glory, who next? Is it Jose Mourinho? Are Spurs desperate enough to go for the man who grinds out wins with neither grace nor dignity? Well, yes…

Anorak

