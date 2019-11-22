Anorak News | Transfer balls: Ibrahimovic and Bale to Spurs

Transfer balls: Ibrahimovic and Bale to Spurs

Who will Jose Mourinho sign now that Daniel Levy, the parsimonious Spurs chairman, has hired the man who likes to spend? Well, steady yourselves Spurs fans, the Telegraph says Spurs are ready to “hijack” AC Milan’s attempt to re-sign Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, on a free transfer. Take that, Liverpool and Manchester City. You don’t stand a chance.

Mourinho signed Ibrahimovic on a free transfer for Manchester United in 2016. It was a success. The man with the ego bigger than Mourinho’s scored 26 goals in 46 appearances. But why Spurs? The Tele tells readers, because it “may appeal to his ego and sense of drama to join Spurs”. His ego will be sated by joining a team who have won the league title less times than Huddersfield Town and are £1bn in debt over a new stadium? Someone call a therapist, the man’s on the wane.

Better news for Spurs fans in the shape of Gareth Bale. if Spurs can find the £600,00-a-week he earns at Real Madrid, their former star can make a welcome return. And Real are very keen to get shot of him. Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Spurs and Bale are an ideal fit.

So who first? “The best gift for me, I don’t need players,” says Mourinho. “I am happy with the ones I have.” Until he isn’t. Which could arrive as early as Sunday after their match with West Ham. “I just need more time with them. I know them well from playing against them, but you never know them well enough.” So says the man sacked twice by Chelsea and once by United. What can go wrong?





Anorak

Posted: 22nd, November 2019 | In: Back pages, Sports, Spurs Comment | TrackBack | Permalink