Anorak News | Caroll Spinney as Big Bird sings ‘Bein’ Green’ at Jim Henson’s funeral

Caroll Spinney as Big Bird sings ‘Bein’ Green’ at Jim Henson’s funeral

Caroll Edwin Spinney (December 26, 1933 – December 8, 2019) gave life to Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from its inception in 1969 until 2018.

On May 16, 1990, Muppet creator Jim Henson died. That following July, at a memorial service for the great entertainer held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, Spinney, dressed a Big Bird, sang Bein’ Green, the song Kermit the frog made famous. Stay tuned til the end. It’s heart-warming.

