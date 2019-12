Wixing with Wix : Germany wanks for a better web

Wix, the cloud-based web development platform, went to Germany to talk about Wixing. In Germany, wixing means wanking. In times gone by, wixing lent habtual wankers a “a greenish tint around the eyes” (women) and acute shrinkage (men).

Anorak

Posted: 17th, December 2019 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink