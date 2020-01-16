Anorak News | Ant McPartlin doesn’t ‘give’ Lisa Armstrong anything – she earned it

Ant McPartlin doesn’t ‘give’ Lisa Armstrong anything – she earned it

Ant McPartlin “gives” his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31m, says the Sun. The paper claims the settlement was reached out of court. An unnamed source arrives to tell us: “Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.”

Isn’t this about what ‘they’ had amassed during their long relationship and marriage? Didn’t she merely get what she was entitled to?

Why she walked away more than half we can only guess at, but no court date might mean less revelations that could damage his future earnings and that all-important image.

Anorak

Posted: 16th, January 2020 | In: Celebrities, Money, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink