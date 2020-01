Chelsea Transfer balls: a BBC masterclass in bullshit.com

Signs the BBC’s football ‘Gossip’ page writer has had enough of working at bullshit.com. Today’s rumour mill dust is an exercise in ‘question asked / question answered’.

In other words: nothing happened. There is no news.

Anorak

