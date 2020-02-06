Anorak News | The haunting opening credits to the Jimmy Greaves chat show (1988)

The haunting opening credits to the Jimmy Greaves chat show (1988)

In 1988, Central TV hired former England footballer Jimmy Greaves to front a chatshow. The intro was interesting:

Found my new favourite title sequence pic.twitter.com/tPn3gPSgmV — Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) February 5, 2020

Jimmy featured “surprise guests” and a weekly progress report from Frank Bruno’s training camp. In February 1989, Bruno challenged Mike Tyson for the undisputed world heavyweight title. Bruno lost in three rounds. Jimmy lasted not much longer.

Anorak

Posted: 6th, February 2020 | In: Celebrities, Sports, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink