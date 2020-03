Behold! The Etch-A-Sketch that can draw perfect circles

Finally! To mark 60 years of the Etch-A-Sketch, the company behind the drawing toy is releasing The Etch-A-Sketch Revolution, It can draw up and down lines, as ever it could, but also perfect circles. No longer will priapic teenagers be unable draw the human form and its many bits and bobs with hard edges.

Anorak

