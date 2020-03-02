Anorak News | Arsenal: Torreira is fine after Mike Dean says bad Portsmouth tackle was fair

Arsenal: Torreira is fine after Mike Dean says bad Portsmouth tackle was fair

Arsenal have suggested that Torreira wasn’t too badly hurt as the Gunners took on Portsmouth in the FA Cup. “Reports said he did not require a hospital visit,” says NBC. ESPN says Torreira told his father: “I wanted to tap it and grabbed my ankle on the outside. It twisted me, but I can move it. I’m fine.” Or as a website called the The Miracle Tech puts it via Google News: “The Miracle – Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira suffered a terrible injury during the first half of Arsenal’s match against Portsmouth.” Another site calls it a “horror injury”:

Torreira was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following a strong challenge from Portsmouth’s James Bolton. Was it a foul? Did Bolton use excessive force endangering the safety of an opponent? The Guardian called it “bad challenge”. Portsmouth FC called it “robust”. Referee Mike Dean gave no foul. The most pedantic ref in England thought it fair.

Yellow card for just putting the ball down only Arsenal football club https://t.co/BkcwjOIxKh — Intelligent Gooner (@intelligentBigD) March 2, 2020

The Rules state:

The FA Rules

PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.

Jermaine Jenas: “I don’t see how any Arsenal players can have a problem with that [challenge]” pic.twitter.com/cck1BMvaqB — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) March 2, 2020

The BBC notes:

A tackle happens in a blink of an eye and in that second, the referee must consider lots of factors. Was it careless? Did the player show a lack of regard for his opponent’s safety? Or did he use excessive force? There is also the state of the pitch, the conditions and the state of the game.

Do me a favour, it’s a fucking class tackle. Clearly wins ball. pic.twitter.com/Ih7XpH1ZYu — Elliot Sutherland (@elliotsuth1) March 2, 2020

Such are the facts…

