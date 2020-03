Back to The Future’s Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox meet for Parkinson’s poker night

‘All in with Christopher Lloyd at Michael J. Fox Poker Night!’ To help the Michael J. Fox Foundation in its quest to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, Michael J. Fox met his Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd for a night of charity poker.

