Anorak News | Stay at home: That NHS Text sent to 1.5million ‘vulnerable’ Britons as Coronavirus fear mounts

Stay at home: That NHS Text sent to 1.5million ‘vulnerable’ Britons as Coronavirus fear mounts

This text message was delivered to around 1.5 million Britons yesterday afternoon:

NHS Coronavirus Service: We have identified that you’re someone at risk of severe illness if you catch Coronavirus. Please remain at home for a minimum of 12 weeks. Home is the safest place for you. Staying in helps you stay well and that will help the NHS too. You can open a window but do not leave your home, and stay 3 steps away from others indoors. Wash your hands more often, for at least 20 seconds. Read more advice about staying safe at home. We will send you more messages with information. To opt out reply STOP

Why anyone would call ‘STOP’ on such advice is moot. But the NHS needs to act, even if a blanket email to so many people not based on their location, degree of wellness and dwelling is flawed.

Hit the link in that text and you’re told why you got the text:

What do we mean by extremely vulnerable? People falling into this extremely vulnerable group include: Solid organ transplant recipients People with specific cancers:

people with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer

people with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

people having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

people having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

people who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD. People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell). People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection. Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

What are you going to do?

