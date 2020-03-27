Anorak News | Derbyshire police do The Hunger Games – coronavirus drone targets Peak District walkers

Derbyshire police do The Hunger Games – coronavirus drone targets Peak District walkers

Derbyshire Police have published footage from their drone cam of people walking their dogs and hiking in the Peak District.

Despite posts yesterday highlighting issues of people still visiting the #PeakDistrict despite government guidance, the message is still not getting through. @DerPolDroneUnit have been out at beauty spots across the county, and this footage was captured at #CurbarEdge last night. pic.twitter.com/soxWvMl0ls — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) March 26, 2020

As Derbyshire Police shame people for exercising and not breaking the law miles from urban areas, we wonder if they’ve seen footage (aka: TV news) of life in London, where people are still riding the Tube (message to Derbyshire’s brain’s trust police: it’s a train system that runs underground; yeah – for real!).

Stop Press: Derbyshire police guidance:

Members of the public should only leave their homes for the following reasons: shopping for basic necessities for one form of exercise a day for any medical need to travel to and from work when “absolutely necessary”

List of approved exercises on application but are thought to include: flying drones, chasing wrong ‘uns and staring at people.

