Ben Stokes and a cat called Loki in The Ashes at Headingley 2019

#HomeTasking – Task 5️⃣



Ben Stokes (Loki the Cat) for England vs Australia in the Ashes at Emerald Headingley 2019. @YorkshireCCC @englandcricket @benstokes38 @AlexHorne @gdavies @taskmaster #HomeTasking5 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2pVecoQlxd — Adrian Mirfakhrai (@AdyMirf) April 2, 2020

Adrian Mirfakhrai (@AdyMirf) has put his Covid-19 times to fine use with this video of Loki the cat and Ben Stokes playing The Ashes at Headingley in 2019.

Anorak

