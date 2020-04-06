Anorak News | Make Your Own Vinyl Records with an Easy Record Maker

Make Your Own Vinyl Records with an Easy Record Maker
You don’t need a factory to make vinyl records. Japanese artist Yuri Suzuki has crested the Easy Record Maker:
To cut a record, you simply play audio through an aux cable and lift the cutting arm onto a blank disc. Once the record is cut, you can instantly play back your recording through the tone arm and the in built speaker!
More like cute your own records — look at how wee this thing is:
Spotter: Kottke, Design Week
Posted: 6th, April 2020 | In: Music, Technology, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink