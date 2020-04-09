Anorak News | Northants police : we will check your shopping trolley – just not yet

Northants police : we will check your shopping trolley – just not yet

Northants Police go on the record: “To clarify some suggestions made in the media, we absolutely will NOT be searching people’s shopping trolleys – at this stage.”

Not “at this stage”. But when they do, we won’t be under any illusion that they will set up road blocks, martial our supermarkets and check the items in baskets and trollies.

First they came for my Pringles…

