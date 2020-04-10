Anorak News | Cambridge police patrol the aisles at Tesco supermarket

Cambridge police patrol the aisles at Tesco supermarket

A tweet from the Cambridge police force aka twitter’s ‘Cambridge Cops’: “Officers visited Tesco Barhill this morning as part of their patrols around supermarkets and green spaces this weekend. Good to see everyone was abiding by social distancing measures and the non essential aisles were empty. #1732”

File under: essential policing.

Update: the Cambridge Cops have deleted their tweet.

