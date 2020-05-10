Anorak News | Brighton players infected with Coronavirus spells end of Premier League season

Brighton players infected with Coronavirus spells end of Premier League season

Attempts to restart the Premier League have been hit with another problem: three Brighton players have tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19. “It is a concern,” says Brighton chief executive Paul Barber on Sky Sports. “Despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

The Premier League was put into hibernation on 13 March. The people who run the league and are fretting about losing all those TV billions want to resume matters in June. Teams have nine of 10 games to play to complete the full fixture list. Can they all safely be crammed in before the next season begins in August? Players’ health is paramount, so too that of the non-playing staff around them. What if the players, coaches, coach drivers and kit washers don’t want to work? What then?

