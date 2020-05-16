Anorak News | Wanted for alleged sexual assault: Derbyshire police seek man who kissed women on the cheek for helping him move his stuck lorry

Wanted for alleged sexual assault: Derbyshire police seek man who kissed women on the cheek for helping him move his stuck lorry

“We are appealing for help to identify a man who kissed a woman on the cheek to thank her for helping when his lorry became stuck under a low bridge,” tweet Derbyshire Police. “Were you in the area of Dale Road, #Matlock, between 12pm and 4pm on Tuesday, 28 April.”

Sexual assault is a serious crime. Derbyshire Police are appealing, in a manner of speaking:

“The woman did not the man kiss her on the cheek,” says Derbyshire Police. You can try and fill in the missing word.

And remember, if you do help the police with their enquiries, you’d better have a good reason for being out at that time.

