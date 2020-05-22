Anorak News | Those Beastie Boys videos have been remastered in HD

Those Beastie Boys videos have been remastered in HD

The Beastie Boys’ videos have always been immensely enjoyable. Ever since She’s on It (1985), the band has been cranking out a lively and fun blast of sight and sound. And now they’ve remastered 36 of their videos for the internet age.

Six of the video were directed by Spike Jonze, who also directed the Beastie Boys Story film. The pick of the bunch has to be the video for Sabotage.

The Beastie Boys love the fisheye lens:

Check out the playlist.

Anorak

Posted: 22nd, May 2020 | In: Film, Music Comment | TrackBack | Permalink