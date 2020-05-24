Anorak News | JK Rowling offers a year’s salary to whoever tweeted about Cummings and Johnson being ‘truth twisters’ from the official UK Civil Service twitter account

JK Rowling offers a year’s salary to whoever tweeted about Cummings and Johnson being ‘truth twisters’ from the official UK Civil Service twitter account

The tweet was live for around 20 minutes: “Arrogant and offensive,” said the UK Civil Service’s official twitter account. “Can you image having to work with these truth twisters.” That’s a reference to Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s advisor. Cummings is accused of breaking the spirit of the lockdown by driving from London to Durham to see his family.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling makes the tweeter an offer:

Is that a year of her salary or a year of their’s. Asking for a mate…

