Anorak News | George Floyd: An Incredible photograph of Precinct 3 in Minneapolis burning

George Floyd: An Incredible photograph of Precinct 3 in Minneapolis burning

This striking image of a fire engulfing police Precinct 3 in Minneapolis, USA, was taken by @slate_mk.2 on Instagram. The allegation is that a police offer murdered George Floyd. There’s trouble in America. The divide between free people who arrived in the USA in search of opportunity and slaves shipped there in chains remains. Let’s give no quarter to racism. Hold it up to debate. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.



