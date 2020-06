‘Good on her’: Australian TV host praises the white twin over the black twin of mixed-race parents

Can't believe this was said on Australian national TV pic.twitter.com/HknWrhES48 — WOLVERINE (@EttyTweets) June 5, 2020

Maria and Lucy Aylmer from Gloucester, UK, are twins. “Good on her,” says the TV host as she appraises Lucy’s fair skin. Non-identical twins are not identical is not a news story. But these two are because when one is whiter skinned and one darker skinned, the world can be different place for each of them.

