Anorak News | You Can Buy A Face Mask Featuring A Picture Of Your Own Face

You Can Buy A Face Mask Featuring A Picture Of Your Own Face

You can wear face mask that looks like your face. San Francisco-based designer Danielle Baskin has adapted the N95 respiratory masks to feature your own face.

We’re a service that prints images onto protective face masks. Whether it’s a replication of your own face or your favorite meme, we care about the details. Our masks are sure to make people around you do double-takes and have a brighter day.

Spotter: Danielle Baskin@djbaskin

Anorak

Posted: 18th, June 2020 | In: The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink