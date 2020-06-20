Anorak News | Children jumping from third floor window onto mattresses at Ashfield Valley estate, Rochdale, 1980s

Children jumping from third floor window onto mattresses at Ashfield Valley estate, Rochdale, 1980s

This incredible photograph shows children jumping onto a pile of mattresses at the Ashfield Valley estate in Rochdale in the 1980s. We don’t know the people in it. We don’t know who took the photo. But we’d like to. Known to residents as ‘The Valley’, the estate was largely demolished in the 1990s, with the remaining buildings renamed Stoneyvale Court.

Spotter: British Culture Archive and FlashbakShop

