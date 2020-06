Beat Lockdown with your own Backyard Golf Course

Beat the lockdown with this Backyard Golf Course from 1960. To make your own, you’ll need: a putter, golfball, string, tin cards, cardboard, a backyard and a more odds and sods from around the home. And because it’s your own golf club, you can set the rules and ban whoever you like:

Spotter: Collection Jim Linderman

Anorak

Posted: 20th, June 2020 | In: Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink