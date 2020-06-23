Anorak News | Gorgeous art prints by Walker Evans

Gorgeous art prints by Walker Evans

The brilliant Flashbak art prints shop has a great collection of work by Walker Evans (November 3, 1903 – April 10, 1975). Evans was an American photographer and photojournalist best known for his work for the Farm Security Administration (FSA) documenting the effects of the Great Depression. Much of Evans’s work from the FSA period uses the large-format, 8×10-inch (200×250 mm) view camera. He said that his goal as a photographer was to make pictures that are “literate, authoritative, transcendent”.

Walker Evans set the tone for the American documentary movement of the 1930s and for street photographers of the 1940s and 50s.

Posted: 23rd, June 2020 | In: The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink