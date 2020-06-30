Anorak News | New York Times regrets the error: British people freed from Covid-19 lockdown did not flock to swamps in the heatwave

New York Times regrets the error: British people freed from Covid-19 lockdown did not flock to swamps in the heatwave

The New York Times regrets the error. The paper has issued a correction to an article in which it stated that when released from Covid-19 induced lockdown, albeit partially, the British flocked to swamps.

They did, of course, flock to Bournemouth – which they left in a condition many swamps enthusiasts would consider unfit for human habitation.

Spotter: @t_wainwright



Anorak

Posted: 30th, June 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink