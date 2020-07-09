Anorak News | BBC will lock up you granny and other over 75s unless they pay the licence fee tax

BBC will lock up you granny and other over 75s unless they pay the licence fee tax

Because no-one under the age of 70 watches the BBC, the State broadcaster will end free TV licences for most over-75s. More than three millions households will be fined and deemed criminals unless they pay the £157.50 fee from 1 August. You can escape the tax if someone in your household receives the Pension Credit benefit. The all-encompassing, local-newspapers thrashing BBC website quotes the BBC as saying this is “the fairest decision”. The Government calls it “deeply frustrating”. Teenagers says, “BB.. what?”

BBC Chairman and pensioner Sir David Clementi (born 25 February 1949; salary £450,000 a year plus perks) says the decision had “not been easy”. Which is, of course, bunkum. If the head of the corporation can’t find a reason to keep the organisation at the heart of people’s lives – and charging them makes them relevant – what’s his purpose? And then what of all those BBC jobs. Would he sacrifice them for the greater good? Sir David says the BBC is “under severe financial pressure”. The corporation must survive. And you must pay for it to do so.

So how is your dosh spent by the humungous BBC?

Did you watch much BBC telly? EastEnders, much? Newsnight? Is there any other news website you pay £1 a month to read – or else? Do you pay for radio? Listen to the World Service at all. Watch the BBC news? Or do you surf the web for free radio from Brazil, Japan or Florida, watch the less biased ITV News and binge on Netflix boxsets?

The BBC does a lot of terrific work. The 13 Minutes to the Moon podcast is worth paying for. Sport on the radio is excellent. Local radio can be very good. And.. Well, yeah. The BBC does radio really well. TV – meh. The Internet – you can get the same elsewhere. So why not make the BBC a subscription service? But – no – the BBC just says we should all pay for for it to do whatever it wants to do. We must pay for all of it bit just the bits we like. So you pay for EastEnders, 6 Music and documentaries on Charlemagne and his legacy, Why should we pay a tax in order to provide something of minority interest? Did anyone at the BBC think to ask what their customers over the age of 75 want?

