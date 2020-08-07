Anorak News | Transfer balls: Jorginho to quit Chelsea; Lampard wants Rice; West Ham seek £60m; Arsenal sign Willian

Transfer balls: Jorginho to quit Chelsea; Lampard wants Rice; West Ham seek £60m; Arsenal sign Willian

It’s transfer season and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho wants to be with people who love him. “Everyone knows there is a very strong rapport between [Juventus manager Maurizio] Sarri and Jorginho after five years working together, I’d be a hypocrite to deny that,” the players’a agent, João Santos, tells the Telegraph. “But I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract.” Thanks for reminding us.

Declan Rice’s agent has yet to go public with how many years are left on the player’s contract at West Ham (it’s 4), or that he is on the relatively miserly sum of £30,000 a week. But Chelsea and their manager, former Hammer Frank Lampard, want the player and will need to offer around £60m to get him.

That a footballer on the kind of weekly wage some Chelsea players earn in a day can command such a huge transfer fee will surely not have escaped Rice’s agent. Another four years at West Ham would potentially cost his man a fortune. The transfer season is not just about the players – it’s that time when players look at what other players are getting and wonder about getting a new agent.

Rice may well flutter his eyelashes at Willian’s Mr 10%. The brilliant Chelsea and Brazil winger, 31, has agreed a three-year deal with Arsenal worth £100,000 per week, says ESPN. That’s not too shabby. You could get around 55 non-playing staff for that mind of money.

