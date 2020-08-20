Anorak News | Disaster prone Boeing 737 Max is gone; all hail the Boeing 737-8 (the same plane with a new name)

Disaster prone Boeing 737 Max is gone; all hail the Boeing 737-8 (the same plane with a new name)

No need to worry, passengers. The Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, the not all that good plane grounded after two fatal crashes which killed 346 people – Boeing was accused of concealing information about the plane from regulators during the approval process – is no longer. It’s now a Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This year, customers have cancelled more than 400 orders for the 737. They can now order a much better 737-8, which is just like the other one but with a safer ‘8’ in the name.

What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

It’s working! Boeing have issued a press release:

“Despite the current crisis, it is important to think about the future. To that end, we have agreed to order additional 737-8 aircraft. Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come,” said Grzegorz Polaniecki, general director and board member, Enter Air.

That’s two of the jets sold. Now to find people will to ride on them…

