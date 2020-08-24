Anorak News | Madeleine McCann: Christian Brueckner’s pal, hope boosted, and two blond men

Madeleine McCann: Christian Brueckner’s pal, hope boosted, and two blond men

At the time of writing, Christian Brueckner remains innocent of any crimes relating to the vanishing of Madeleine McCann. The convicted paedophile is not unique. Everyone is assumed innocent because, as the Daily Star announces in a headline from the ‘no-news is still news’ school of journalism: “Madeleine McCann hopes boosted as charity says ‘no evidence she’s been harmed’.” It can be argued there is no evidence any crime befell the child. All we know is that she disappeared.

The Star is relaying an announcement on the website for the Madeleine Fund. The objects of the Madeleine Fund are:

To secure the safe return to her family of Madeleine McCann who was abducted in Praia da Luz, Portugal on Thursday 3rd May 2007;

To procure that Madeleine’s abduction is thoroughly investigated and that her abductors, as well as those who played or play any part in assisting them, are identified and brought to justice; and

To provide support, including financial assistance, to Madeleine’s family.

Kate McCann and Gerry McCann, Madeleine parents, are listed as two of the company’s six directors.

“There is absolutely nothing to suggest that Madeleine has been harmed. Madeleine is still missing and someone needs to be looking for her. She is young and vulnerable and needs our help. We love her dearly and miss her beyond words.”

The story is not one of hope being “boosted”, rather of hope being maintained in the absence of evidence to the contrary.

Over in the Sun, Christian Brueckner’s “friend” “has spoken of his horror at finding videos showing him raping an elderly woman”. The pal, named only as Manfred S, was “tracked down to Portugal by a German documentary”. For some reason we hear about the precise contents of one video, as if we need to know more than it was a “brutal rape” involving torture. Manfred “immediately alerted police about the videos which were found in Christian B’s house after he broke in while his pal was in prison.”

The paedophile rapist is a depraved criminal. This we know. But the Mail thinks we need to know more:

Madeleine McCann prime suspect was found with secret stash of 391 child porn photos and 68 vile videos, as court records reveal the full horror of crimes that landed Christian Brueckner in jail

As news of the sick bastard’s behaviour oozes into titillation, the Olive Press has an exclusive:

So too the Sun:

How does this link to the missing child? The Sun:

In Madeleine’s case, two sisters saw two blond men outside her family’s rental apartment in Praia da Luz hours before she disappeared. One had blue eyes, like Christian B, while the other had green eyes. According to police sources, Christian B and a mystery man of similar height were spotted drinking at a festival in the Algarve village of Messines ahead of the 2017 incident.

In March 2019, the Sun reported:

Jayne Jensen told the Netflix documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann: “[My sister] was walking just slightly in front of me and then she stopped and looked back at me and motioned with her head. And it was here we saw the two men. I caught up with my sister and I said what was that about? She said – ‘Well, two single blonde men on their own’, which just made me chuckle. But they were wrongly placed, and that was that, until later that day when we had heard that Madeleine was taken it was only then piecing back – who were these guys?”

Who?

She said her and her sister “can’t be the only ones who saw them” and believes the men were there will the sole purpose: to take Madeleine.

Such are the facts.

Anorak

Posted: 24th, August 2020 | In: Madeleine McCann, News, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink