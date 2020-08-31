Anorak News | Harry Dunn: Coward Anne Sacoolas continues to evade justice

Harry Dunn: Coward Anne Sacoolas continues to evade justice

The wheels of justice turn slower than the wheels on the car allegedly driven by Anne Sacoolas when it hit Harry Dunn and killed him. Mr Dunn was just 19 when he died in a crash outside RAF Croughton last August. In the aftermath, American suspect Anne Sacoolas fled the UK.

The teenager’s parents have pushed for justice. But nothing has been done. They did moot plans to sue the USA. But now they’ve given up on that. The US state department says it is looking for a “reasonable resolution”. But nothing about the US actions in this matter have been reasonable. They have shielded one of their own. It stinks.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December. The Home Office put in a request for her extradition. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo binned it. The US protects Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US spook who claimed diplomatic immunity as Harry Dunn’s loved ones dealt with their intense grief. The right thing was for her to stay in the UK and help. But she ran. The US spirited her away.

UK Attorney General Suella Braverman is apparently considering the possibility of a virtual trial or a trial in Mrs Sacoolas’s absence. But that’s not justice. The accused needs to defence themselves. Anne Sacoolas will not do the right thing. She should be made to. She should be arrested.

Harry Dunn’s parents, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, say they “can now see that the US government are working towards” Mrs Sacoolas facing the UK justice system. They can? Mrs Charles tells the BBC: “We are going through a living nightmare and we need closure. We will only get that when Mrs Sacoolas faces our justice system. We can now see that the US government are working towards that end.”

We can feel their pain. And we can see the futility of their campaign.

Anorak

Posted: 31st, August 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink