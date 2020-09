Akaal Channel 770 has the world’s best Green Screen

On the Akaal Channel – 770 on your Sky Remote – the Breakfast Show features a truly excellent green screen. No room for the Empire State Building but we think the Spanish Steps are just behind Birmingham’s Selfridges department store.

Spotter: Robert Popper

