Anorak News | New Chelsea kit makes them look like Crystal Palace

New Chelsea kit makes them look like Crystal Palace

Having splurged £230m on lots of new players, Chelsea have a new shirt for fans to pull on and dress like their heroes. It’s a “new legacy,” guffs the marketing drivel. “One for the sneakerheads, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180,” continues to blurb. (No, me neither.) “The 20/21 Nike Third kit is here!” “Finally!” yells Wayne in Surrey. The long wait is over. Although Wayne and his Home Counties Chelsea-supporting pals could have just bought a Crystal Palace kit.

Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here! 🔥



One for the sneakerheads 👟, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past!



Available 10.09.20. #ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/mWRnkhCMWh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020

Chelsea FC – they used to be a football club.

Anorak

Posted: 7th, September 2020 | In: Chelsea, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink